Elaine Casbarro

Sept. 9, 1942 - Dec. 7, 2022

AUBURN - Elaine Casbarro, 80, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony St., Auburn, NY. Elaine was a lifelong resident of Auburn, NY, born on September 9, 1942 to the late Samuel and Frances D'Antonio Casbarro. Elaine graduated from Holy Family School, Mount Carmel High School, and attended Auburn Community College.

She began her career at the National Bank of Auburn as a much loved, outstanding Customer Service Representative. After many years there, Elaine became employed at the Auburn Federal Credit Union, continuing work with her loyal customers until her retirement. She was a founding member of Sacred Heart Church. Elaine enjoyed watching all sports, especially NFL games, Indy car races, and her NY Giants.

Elaine is predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law, Charlie Avino. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Avino; her nieces Ellen (Tom) Frketic, Sharon (Richard) Brown, Amy (Paul) Bryan; her nephew, Mark (Laurie) Avino; thirteen great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephew; and her lifelong friend, Camille Dragone.

She will forever be remembered with a big, beautiful smile. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff members at The Commons, especially Kayc and the workers on the 5th Floor.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.