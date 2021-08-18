Elaine (Glanville) Hutson

AUBURN — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to be with Lord on April 18, 2020. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant.

A graduate of Skaneateles High School she worked for Sears Roebuck, Stella Maris Retreat Center, Auburn Credit Bureau, and Fort Hill Cemetery.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Marion (Surdam) Glanville, and two infant brothers, George and Donald.

Surviving are her husband, James Hutson; four children: daughters: Jennifer (Chris) Tortora, Teresa (Ed) Fabrize, and Sarah (Morris) Houghton; and her son, Luke Hutson; her six grandchildren: Nicholas (Emily) Tortora, Meghan Tortora, Brienna Fabrize, Zachary Fabrize, Morris Houghton, and Maxwell Houghton. She is also survived by her brother, David (Betty) Glanville; along with many nieces, nephews; and friends.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.