Elaine Mae Stewart

April 15, 1939 — Aug. 1, 2020

MORAVIA — Elaine Mae Stewart, 81, of Moravia, NY peacefully passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Born April 15, 1939 in Mount Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clarence V. and Lucile Lindamer Cripps.

Elaine attended college at Cortland State where she received her degree in elementary education. She spent almost 30 years teaching at Groton Elementary School, where she retired from in 1994. She was loved by her students and influenced many young children.

Elaine loved golfing, boating, playing cards and board games. She loved spending time with friends and family! She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sister and brother-in-law for many years. Later, she spent her remaining years with longtime companion, Larry Bell traveling and enjoying their winters in Port St. Lucie, FL with friends.

She is survived by her children Richard "Rick" (Michelle) Stewart, of Groton, Mark (Marilyn) Stewart, of Port Crane and Jamie (Trent) Sears, of Auburn; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Jean M. (Ronald) Wright, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.