ROCHESTER — Elaine Tecler, 86, died Saturday evening in Rochester. Born in Syracuse on Nov. 11, 1933 to Harry and Sally Tecler, she was raised in Auburn, was a graduate of Syracuse University and then pursued a career in retailing. During her professional career Elaine was the buyer of children's clothing for McCurdy's Department Store. She was a woman beyond her time in an era when traveling to Asia and being responsible for purchases of significant value were a man's world. She not only was able to meet the demands of her job, she was hugely successful.