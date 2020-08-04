You have permission to edit this article.
Aug. 1, 2020

ROCHESTER — Elaine Tecler, 86, died Saturday evening in Rochester. Born in Syracuse on Nov. 11, 1933 to Harry and Sally Tecler, she was raised in Auburn, was a graduate of Syracuse University and then pursued a career in retailing. During her professional career Elaine was the buyer of children's clothing for McCurdy's Department Store. She was a woman beyond her time in an era when traveling to Asia and being responsible for purchases of significant value were a man's world. She not only was able to meet the demands of her job, she was hugely successful.

Elaine was a former member of Temple B'nai Israel of Auburn, and was a longtime member of Temple Beth El of Rochester. In her retirement Elaine enjoyed going to the casino in Niagara Falls with her friends, lunch dates, and spending time with her friends and family.

She was predeceased by her brother Allan Tecler.

She is survived by her nephew Ben Tecler, her niece Cynthia Tecler, and a great niece, and great nephews.

Private graveside services for the immediate family and friends who were like family are in the B'nai Israel section of Ft. Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Sisskind Funeral Service has arrangements.

