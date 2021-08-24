Elbridge C. Wenzel

April 7, 1961 – Aug. 16, 2021

HILLSDALE — Elbridge C. Wenzel, 60, of Hillsdale, formerly of Port Byron, NY passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born April 7, 1961, in Auburn, NY to the late Arthur "Bill" and Cynthia (Cheeley) Wenzel, Jr.

Elbridge graduated from Port Byron High School in New York. He was formerly employed at Mark I in Jonesville for nearly 13 years. He loved watching all sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and Syracuse basketball, going for drives to visit the local lakes, and playing bingo.

Survivors include two sisters: Pamela Allred, of Hillsborough, NC, Michele (Steven) Peck, of Oneida, NY; and two nieces: Abigail and Grace Allred, both of Hillsborough, NC.

In addition to his parents, Elbridge was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Wenzel III and Jonathan Wenzel.

A visitation for Elbridge Wenzel will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Local calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Port Byron Federated Church, Tex Pultz Pkwy. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.