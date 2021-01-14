Eleanor Conran

SCIPIO — Eleanor Conran, 93, of Scipio Center, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at The Commons. She was the daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Anna Schwab Conran.

Eleanor was a past communicate of St. Bernard's Church in Scipio. She enjoyed gardening in the flower beds around the house and crowd watching. She also loved and really missed her little companion dog Pierre who passed on before her. Eleanor will be missed by those in Scipio.

She is survived by friends: Dawn Devaul, Sandra and Duane Allen; goddaughter, Molly Clark.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her friends: Marion Hammond, Dick Daral, Margaret and Jack Flynn.

There will be a private graveside service at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Scipio Center. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com