Eleanor 'Ellie' Jean Pinchak

1930 – 2022

AUBURN - Eleanor "Ellie" Jean Pinchak, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in 1930, in Scranton, PA, the daughter of the late Anthony and Louise (Sedowskas) Vesosky. Her family which included three brothers and her sister later moved to Avoca, NY. She graduated from Avoca High School, and Hornell Business Institute. Upon graduation she and her beloved sister Florence, both of whom enjoyed traveling and seeing the country, settled in San Diego, CA for two years.

The Vesosky family operated a dairy farm in Weedsport, NY. Upon returning to New York, she met and later married her husband Peter Pinchak. They were married for 40 years. Ellie was a very devoted and supportive mother to her two sons Bill and Peter. She never missed a church, school or sporting event.

Ellie retired from Cayuga Community College after 26 years, where she acquired many lifelong friends. She was very proud to have instigated the creation of and to have served as the first President of the College Clerical Union, ensuring improved benefits for the clerical staff. She was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church in Auburn for 65 years, and was instrumental in the formation of the church Altar Rosary Society.

Upon retirement Ellie wintered in Clearwater and Winter Haven, FL. Eleven years ago she moved to Grand Rapids, MI to be closer to her son Bill, daughter-in-law Karen and her two precious grandchildren Alec and Emma.

Ellie genuinely cared about everyone she met and had a very optimistic outlook. She loved to cook, garden and be involved in all sorts of activities.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Peter, son Peter, Jr., grand-daughter Audrey, brothers Andy, Eddie, Bob and sister Florence.

Funeral services for Ellie will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022 from the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., and 11:00 AM in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to SS Peter & Paul Church in Ellie's memory.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.