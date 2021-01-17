Eleanor 'Ellie' Payne

Feb. 2, 1924 - Jan. 13, 2021

AUBURN - Eleanor "Ellie" Payne, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was just a few weeks short of turning 97 on February 2.

Ellie was a life-long resident of Auburn. She worked as executive secretary at Columbian Rope Co. upon graduation, and then after marriage to her loving husband, Fritz Payne, in 1946, became a homemaker and mother. She was also a real estate sales person for several years as well as a Girl Scout leader. In later years, she developed an interest in collecting antique china and glassware, and enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales with Fritz. She was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church for decades, and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Home School Association.

Ellie was predeceased by her parents Karl and Margaret LaBeef Wentzel of Auburn, as well as Ellie's husband of 54 years Francis "Fritz" Payne who died in 2000, and her sisters Gladys and Arlene Wentzel, Margaret "Peggy" Furbush, and her brother and sister-in-law Karl and Marge Wentzel. She was also predeceased by her nephew William Wentzel and in-laws Helen and George Payne and their daughter Elizabeth Payne McQueeny.