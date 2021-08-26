Eleanor J. Hawker

WEEDSPORT — Eleanor J. Hawker, 94, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Aug. 23, 2021, at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Weedsport. She was the daughter of the late Harry R Hewitt, Sr. and Sarah "Sadie" Hewitt. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always ready for a family gathering with much love and laughter.

Eleanor is survived by her two children: Cindy (Dale) Lamphere, Charles (Penny) Hawker; her brother, Harry (Diane) Hewitt, Jr.; her grandchildren: Tana (Michael) Kent, Kecia (Alyssa) Lamphere Cresswell, Phaedra (Lance) Andalora; and her great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Caylee and Priya; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband in 1967, a sister Leona and a brother Charles.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A graveside service will be on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Cross or the USO (United Services Organization). Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.