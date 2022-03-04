Eleanor J. Pinchak

FLEMING — Eleanor J. Pinchak, 89, of Fleming, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Pinchak was a life resident of the area, the daughter of the late Winfred Dewey and Dorothy (Beacham) Bennett.

She was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1951. Until her retirement, she was employed by P&C Food Markets, at their Grant Avenue store. In retirement she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. She loved animals, and always had a cat on her lap.

She is survived by her daughters: Karen (Neil) Vellone, of Elbridge, Nancy Pinchak, of Fleming, and Julie (Harold) Babbitt, of Owasco; and her sons: Andrew David and Mark Allen Pinchak, of Fleming; she is also survived by three grandchildren: Andrew (Madison) Babbitt, Abbigale Babbitt and Kathryn Vellone; and great-grandson Augustus Babbitt. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew Pinchak in 1996.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pinchak will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Fleming Volunteer Fire Dept. #2, 5024 NY Route 34, Auburn, NY 13021 or Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program, 149 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.