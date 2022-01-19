Eleanor Joan Burrows

Aug. 12, 1942 – Jan. 9, 2022

GENOA — Eleanor J. Burrows, 79, of Genoa, NY passed away unexpectedly at Cayuga Medical Center on Jan. 9, 2022.

Born in Cortland, NY on Aug. 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Bessie Cass of Pitcher, NY. Ellie farmed for many years with her husband, Lloyal Burrows, before working at Wells College for three years and then Lansing Central School for 10 years, where she retired. After retiring, she took care of her great-grandchild, Alaina, for a few years, while her parents, Stephanie (granddaughter) and Bradley, worked at the hospital.

Ellie was loved by many (she sure knew how to light up a room with her smile), and she loved spending time with friends and family. She was known for making sure her house was nice and tidy, as well as other hobbies, such as crocheting and doing crafts. Ellie loved being outside doing things like mowing the lawn and weed eating and also making sure her house was decorated for the holidays. Ellie always made sure her family was taken care of and that they were safe and happy.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 63 years, Lloyal Burrows, of Genoa, NY; her four children: William W. Burrows (Deborah), Debrah A. Quinn, Tamara L. Huskey (Kevin Lasher), and Scott H. Burrows; nine grandchildren: Terrence Quinn, Jason Quinn, Timothy Burrows, David J. Huskey (Jobeth), Stephanie A. Huskey (Bradley Noe), Kyle E. Huskey, Stacie Burrows, Jennifer Burrows, and Alyson Morse (Nick); and as well, 13 great-grandchildren: Caleb, Dream, Jasper, Jacob, Jayden, Madison, Amelia, Caroline, Carson, Bowen, Kyler, Chloe-Lynn, and Alaina. She also has one living sister, Barbara Brown; a sister in-law, Wanda Nemeth (Alex), and brother in-law, Robert Burrows. She was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Quinn, great-grandson, Brendon, and brother, William Cass.

Per Ellie's wishes, there will be no services held at this time. In her memory, there will be a celebration of life held in the summer of 2022 for close friends and family. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home.