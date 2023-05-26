Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eleanor (Kramer) Cowan

July 7, 1942 - May 20, 2023

WEEDSPORT — Eleanor "Ellie" (Kramer) Cowan, of Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023.

Eleanor was the youngest of four children, born July 7, 1942 to the late Phillip and Frances Kramer.

Through her childhood years she was very active in 4H and was a distinguished barrel horse racer with her trusted horse Trixie.

After graduation from Weedsport school, she traveled to NYC to pursue her nursing degree. Returning to the area, she worked as an OR nurse at Auburn Memorial. Pursuing an interest in private duty and retiring from Auburn Correctional Facility, over 60 years of being a nurse.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Cowan, Jr., of 55 years; daughters: Ellie (Wayne) Hunter, Lynette (Dennis) Murray; her grandchildren: Ciara Hunter, Dillon Hunter, McKayla Murray, Taylor Hunter, and Alexander "Alex" Murray; her special bingo friend, Karen Walter.

In addition, she was predeceased by her sister, Ann (Lawler) Swim, niece, Kathryn "Kathy" Lawler, nephew, Patrick Lawler, brothers: Steve and John Kramer.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Weedsport Fire Department in her memory.

If you have a dollar and a dream, go buy yourself a lottery ticket in her honor. Miss and love you terribly, you are forever in our hearts!

Calling hours for Eleanor will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.