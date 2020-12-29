Eleanor Liseno
Aug. 27, 1929 - Dec. 27, 2020
AUBURN — Eleanor Liseno, 91, beloved Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, with her adoring family at her side. A lifelong resident of Auburn, Eleanor was born to Philomena and Tomaso Colella on Aug. 27, 1929.
She graduated from West High School, and worked in a diverse array of jobs at Procino and Rossi, General Electric, Big M Markets, and Powerex, to name a few. However, her primary purpose, of which she was most proud, was raising and nurturing her family with immeasurable love and devotion. She was a communicant of St. Mary's, and practiced her devout faith over her entire life.
Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph in 1987; her sisters: Mary Triola, and Yola Caci; and brothers: Domenic Colella, Louis Colella, and Alan Colella.
She is survived by so many who will dearly miss her, including her sons: David (Cheri), of Elbridge, Billy, of Camillus, and Joseph, Jr., of Auburn; her grandchildren: Jeramie (Rachel), of Union Springs, Cory (Daniella), of Park Ridge, NJ, Justin, of Camillus, and Nick, of Liverpool; her great-grandchildren: Rowan, Draven, Abigail, Leah, Mason; and a great-grandson expected in March; her brothers: Raymond Colella, of Prosser, WA, Edward Colella, of Auburn, and Albert (Sandy) Colella, of Auburn; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
She was born into a large family with Italian immigrant parents. With her Dad's passing early in her life, she and her siblings nobly sacrificed and banded together to assist her Mom in raising her family during the worst days of the Depression. These life experiences made her no stranger to hard work and daunting challenges, which, along with her deep faith, gave her such strength, resilience, and perspective throughout her life.
Her full life was rich with love from members of her very large extended family, and her many friends. She was a "Mom" to many, beyond her actual children. Eleanor thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family, which she did so well and so often, right up until her passing. Her kitchen was open to so many family members and friends over the years, which gave her great happiness and satisfaction. She was a loving, caring, and utterly selfless woman who touched the lives of so many. We will carry her in our hearts forever.
A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St. in Auburn.
We must follow NYSDOH and CDC recommendations on social distancing and wearing a mask is a must including building occupancy load limits must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Salvation Army of Auburn, NY, 18 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021
