Eleanor Liseno

She was born into a large family with Italian immigrant parents. With her Dad's passing early in her life, she and her siblings nobly sacrificed and banded together to assist her Mom in raising her family during the worst days of the Depression. These life experiences made her no stranger to hard work and daunting challenges, which, along with her deep faith, gave her such strength, resilience, and perspective throughout her life.

Her full life was rich with love from members of her very large extended family, and her many friends. She was a "Mom" to many, beyond her actual children. Eleanor thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family, which she did so well and so often, right up until her passing. Her kitchen was open to so many family members and friends over the years, which gave her great happiness and satisfaction. She was a loving, caring, and utterly selfless woman who touched the lives of so many. We will carry her in our hearts forever.

A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St. in Auburn.