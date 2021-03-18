Elinor J. Spoor

Jan. 4, 1933 - March 14, 2021

AUBURN — Elinor J. Spoor, 88, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn. Ms. Spoor was born in Butler, NY on Jan. 4, 1933 to the late Leon and Marie (Noone) Van Norstrand.

She retired from Cayuga County Nursing Home where she was a Registered Nurse. Elinor enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling. Some of her most memorable trips included traveling to Alaska and Ireland.

Elinor is survived by her sons: Brian (Linda) Spoor and Bradford (Christine) Spoor; her grandchildren: Brian, Jr., Lori and Aaron Spoor; her two great-granddaughters: Brooke and Karlee; her sisters: Sylvia (Rick) Sweetnam and Eva Decker.

Donations in memory of Elinor may be made to Weedsport Free Library or the Weedsport Fire Department.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com