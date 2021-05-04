Elisabeth 'Betty' Shea

AUBURN — Elisabeth "Betty" Shea, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Scott) Rickert. "Betty," as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, worked in her home as a beautician while her children were growing up. She also worked at the Cayuga County Lab as a phlebotomist, and then worked for Drs. Robert and Gill Donaldson. She later retired from Head Start.

Betty had a wonderful singing voice and performed in many plays during her high school years. She had a strong Christian faith and sang for in the choir at the United Church of Auburn. Betty was an excellent cook and baker, with her specialty being her famous gourmet cakes. She enjoyed entertaining and having family and friends over to her home and spending time with them at the pool. She was always ready for a laugh and was a good sport, especially when it came to being teased.