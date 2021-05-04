Elisabeth 'Betty' Shea
AUBURN — Elisabeth "Betty" Shea, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Scott) Rickert. "Betty," as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, worked in her home as a beautician while her children were growing up. She also worked at the Cayuga County Lab as a phlebotomist, and then worked for Drs. Robert and Gill Donaldson. She later retired from Head Start.
Betty had a wonderful singing voice and performed in many plays during her high school years. She had a strong Christian faith and sang for in the choir at the United Church of Auburn. Betty was an excellent cook and baker, with her specialty being her famous gourmet cakes. She enjoyed entertaining and having family and friends over to her home and spending time with them at the pool. She was always ready for a laugh and was a good sport, especially when it came to being teased.
She loved to be with people and animals. She was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. In retirement, she volunteered at Matthew House and was active in her community. She had a passion for animals in need and fed and cared for several strays in her neighborhood and adopted many dogs and cats over the years. Her compassionate and caring spirit made a difference in the lives of many.
Betty enjoyed spending winters in Zepheyrhills, FL, where she had many good friends, but was most happy having her family and friends at her home in Auburn. Betty's beautiful, warming smile and heart of gold will forever be remembered and truly cherished by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her three loving children: Betsy Shea (Guy Garnett), Kathy (Michael) Dagnesi, Robert Shea; two stepchildren: Glenda Jones, Dan (Susan) Jones; eight grandchildren: Melissa (Brian) Blanchfield, Kimberly Dagnesi, Trisha Shea, Megan Shea, Zachary Shea, Timmy Jones, Alix Jones, Kaley Jones; five great-grandchildren: Dominik, Ella, Lily, Landon, Zoey; brother, Charles Rickert, Jr.; close companion, Charles Brown; and her beloved feline friend "Buddy."
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by husbands, Joseph Shea and Donald Jones.
A private service and burial will be held this week at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.