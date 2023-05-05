Elizabeth A. Cole

CATO — Elizabeth A. Cole, 77, of Cato, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born in Fulton, daughter of the late Everett and Mary Howell Watson.

She loved reading, crafting, shopping and going to the casino. She loved her whole family dearly, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Watson, and sister, JoAnn Calkins.

Survived by her daughter, Sabrina (Scott) Acome, of Red Creek; son, Gary Cole, Jr., of Syracuse; brothers: Fred (Bonnie) Watson, of Radisson, Vern (Debbie) Watson, of Hannibal; brother-in-law, Roger Calkins; sister, Mary (James) Anthony, of Hannibal; sister-in-law, Linda Watson; grandchildren: Wesley Cole, and Zachary (Makala) Cole, great-grandchildren: Liam Cole and Oliver Cole; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. A private family graveside will take place at Fairdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Elizabeth's name may do so to the Humane of CNY, 4915 Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.