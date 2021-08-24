Elizabeth A. Zimmer

Nov. 27, 1933 - Aug. 20, 2021

AUBURN — Elizabeth A. Zimmer, 87, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. Mrs. Zimmer was born in Syracuse, NY on Nov. 27, 1933 to the late Byrne and Elizabeth (Scott) Hueber. She retired from the Weedsport High School District Office, where she was a secretary for over 20 years.

Betty is survived by her loving family, her daughters: Elizabeth Zimmer and Katherine Zimmer; her sons: Scott (Averil) Zimmer and Sean (Francesa) Zimmer; her grandchildren: Kristin (Thomas) Turturo, Sean Zimmer, Jared Zimmer, Chad Clements, Shane DiRisio, Gage DiRisio, Keagan DiRisio, Carson DiRisio, Matthew Zimmer, Alessandra Zimmer and Isabella Zimmer; and one great-grandchild, Benito Christiansen Turturo.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John L. Zimmer and their son Brad L. Zimmer.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport and will be held privately. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to a charity of one's choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.