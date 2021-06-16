Elizabeth 'Betty' Pettigrass

AUBURN - Elizabeth “Betty” Pettigrass, age 98, passed away on June 12, 2021, at Morningside of Alpharetta. Born in 1922 in Bath, NY, she was the daughter of J. Melvin and Emma Hayward Garrison Moore. Betty graduated from Haverling High School in Bath in 1939. In 1944, she went on to graduate from Charles S. Wilson School of Nursing in Johnson City, NY, with her license as a registered nurse. She was employed at Davenport Hospital in Bath before entering the U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nurse in the Army Nurse Corps at Camp Swift Regional Hospital in Austin, TX.

In 1946, Betty worked at Mercy Hospital in Auburn, NY, and married Peter Michael Pettigrass the same year. She was also employed at Mercy Rehabilitation Center. When the family moved to Dunedin, FL, in 1977, she worked as a charge nurse at the Spanish Gardens Nursing and Convalescent Center. In her later years, she was a staff nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital.