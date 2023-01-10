Elizabeth 'Betty' VanAlstine

June 27, 1927 - Jan. 4, 2023

WEEDSPORT — Elizabeth "Betty" (O'Connor) VanAlstine, 95, formerly of Holmes Road, Weedsport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Born June 27, 1927 to the late Joseph and Anna Quinn O'Connor, Betty was a graduate of Weedsport High School, Class of 1945. Early on as a young woman, she worked on the family farm prior to being employed for over 30 years as a toll collector for the NY Thruway at Exit 40.

She enjoyed bowling, was a Board of Elections inspector and especially loved working with ceramics and displaying many of them outside of her toll booth for all to see. Betty was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport.

She is survived by her "daughters": Jeanette O'Connor, of Weedsport and Deborah Racona, of Auburn; step-daughters: Laurie Peart, of Lakeland FL and Kim VanAlstine, of Huntsville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Gordon VanAlstine; stepson, Rick VanAlstine; brothers: Paul, Joseph and James; and sisters: Kathryn Emeterio and Marianna Nelson.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. A calling hour will be conducted at 1 p.m., prior to Mass, in the church.

Contributions may be made in memory of Betty to either the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department or the Cayuga County Office for Aging, Senior Nutrition Program.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.