Elizabeth E. 'Betty' Gilmore
Nov. 25, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2020
KANE — Elizabeth E. "Betty" Gilmore, 87, of JoJo Road near Kane, died peacefully Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020 at her daughter's home in Moravia, NY.
Born Nov. 25, 1933 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of Ralph and Margaret McGonigal Cummings. On March 28, 1953, she married William C. Gilmore, who died May 5, 2020.
Betty graduated from Johnsonburg High School and worked as a clerk for Walker's Dairy in Kane. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Kane and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross blood drives. She was the family matriarch and caregiver.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Gilmore, of Kane and Susan Gilmore, of Moravia; and son, Ralph (Linda) Gilmore, of Kane and a brother, Ralph (Karolee) Cummings, of Johnsonburg. Seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a sister, Arminta Feronti and a brother, Lawrence Cummings.
Services were held last Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
