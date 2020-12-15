Elizabeth E. 'Betty' Gilmore

Nov. 25, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2020

KANE — Elizabeth E. "Betty" Gilmore, 87, of JoJo Road near Kane, died peacefully Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020 at her daughter's home in Moravia, NY.

Born Nov. 25, 1933 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of Ralph and Margaret McGonigal Cummings. On March 28, 1953, she married William C. Gilmore, who died May 5, 2020.

Betty graduated from Johnsonburg High School and worked as a clerk for Walker's Dairy in Kane. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Kane and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross blood drives. She was the family matriarch and caregiver.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane Gilmore, of Kane and Susan Gilmore, of Moravia; and son, Ralph (Linda) Gilmore, of Kane and a brother, Ralph (Karolee) Cummings, of Johnsonburg. Seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a sister, Arminta Feronti and a brother, Lawrence Cummings.