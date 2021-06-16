Elizabeth F. 'Betty' Robillard

March 25, 1936 - June 13, 2021

AUBURN - Elizabeth F. "Betty" Robillard, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on March 25, 1936 to Harry Mead and Mary Hanlon Mead of Elbridge. She graduated from Elbridge High School and the Richard DeToto Beauty School in Syracuse. Betty owned hair salons in the Jordan, Elbridge and Weedsport area for many years.

Surviving are her children Deborah Robillard of Auburn, Mark (Hannah) Robillard of Tampa, FL, Lisa Quinn of Liverpool and Michael Robillard of Auburn; grandchildren Jenna Powers, Jared Quinn, Alyssa Wolff, Bryant Wolff, Jonathan Robillard and Emily Robillard; great-grandson Jack Powers, who was the light of her life. In addition, Betty is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Soderholm of Glenns Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents; sister Helen Mead; brothers James Mead and John Mead' special nephew Russell Robillard; and the father of her children, Marcus Robillard.