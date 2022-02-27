Elizabeth Helen (Simpson) Van Vorce

March 1, 1939 - Feb. 21, 2022

NEW WINDSOR - Elizabeth Helen (Simpson) Van Vorce, 82, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2022 at the St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.

Elizabeth was born on March 1, 1939 in Edinburgh, Scotland, the daughter of the late William and Marion (Newhall) Simpson.

Elizabeth married the late George J. Van Vorce on November 12, 1960 while he was a member of the US Air Force stationed in Great Britain. She was retired from the Federal Government as well as from Digital Systems Group in Warminster, PA.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Lisa) Van Vorce of Aurora, NY; and her daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Juenger of Mountainville, NY; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Bill (Marian) Simpson of Edinburgh, Scotland; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Elizabeth was an active vital woman who loved to travel and enjoy a good glass of wine. She always made a point of getting back home to Scotland. She made many dear friends along the way and was very active in the Aurora community during her years of living there.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 11:00 AM at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main Street, Aurora, NY. Interment will be in the Columbarium.

Good-byes are not forever. Good-byes are not the end.

They simply mean we'll miss you . . . till we meet again.

