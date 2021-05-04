Elizabeth Hryvko

Jan. 19, 1931 - April 28, 2021

CAMILLUS — Betty Hryvko, 90, of Camillus, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born in Auburn, she lived in Camillus for 65 years and was a graduate of West High School in Auburn. She was a communicant of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Auburn.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill;" daughter, Karen Hryvko; three sisters: Mary Kosct, Julie Kovatch and Anne Banwell; and six brothers: Steve, Bill, Nick, Mike, John and Peter.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Hryvko, of Camillus; sister, Millie Smart, of Auburn; brother, Paul Kosct, of CA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A Panakhyda service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Auburn. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Half Acre.

Contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Attn: Hall Fund, 28 Cross St., Auburn, NY 13021.

