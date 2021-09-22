Elizabeth Jane Manley Price

Nov. 16, 1946 - Sept. 14, 2021

AUBURN — Elizabeth Price, 74, of Auburn died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Known always to her friends as Betty, Elizabeth Jane Manley was born on Nov. 16, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, to Dr. Wilber Manley and Ann Stark Manley. She grew up in Olean, a town that always held a cherished place in her heart. Betty was a sweet and loving child with a particular affinity for animals.

In her teenaged years, Betty was a skilled horseback rider and won numerous blue ribbons with her beloved horse, Tattoo. She graduated from Olean High School in 1964 and went on to attend SUNY Upstate, obtaining her degree in respiratory therapy in 1972. It was at Upstate that she met Bill Price, whom she married in 1976. They made their home in Auburn in 1978, just months before their daughter, Rachael was born. Their son, John followed in 1982. Betty scaled back her duties as a respiratory therapist to focus on keeping a loving home for her family. This period, when her children were little, was the happiest her life, and her children will never forget the love and kindness that emanated from her as a mom. She also loved breeding and showing purebred dogs, and raised several litters of feisty Labrador Retrievers.