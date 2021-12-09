Elizabeth L. Prentice

TUCSON, AZ — Elizabeth L. Prentice passed away on her 96th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Shoots Oliver. Elizabeth was gifted at making handmade quilts and her own jewelry.

She is survived by daughters: Sharon E. Rao, Deborah A. Lounsbury (William); sons: Frederick L. Prentice, Jr. (Cynthia), Thomas F. Prentice (Michelle), Mark T. Prentice (Paula), Gregg G. Prentice (Alison), sister, Shirley Vivenzio (Jim); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Frederick L. Prentice, Sr.; son, G. David Rao; brothers: Bernard and Paul Oliver and sister, Mary Lou DeChick.

There will be no visitation or service at the request of the Elizabeth. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.