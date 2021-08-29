Elizabeth 'Liz' (Ferrara) Ferlenda
AUBURN - Elizabeth "Liz" (Ferrara) Ferlenda went to heaven on August 27, 2021.
She was the wife of Tom Ferlenda and mother to the late David Ferlenda, and Tricia Botindari and Christine Malone. She is also survived by a brother Joe Ferrara and a sister Cathy Behuniak. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
