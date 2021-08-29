 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth "Liz" (Ferrara) Ferlenda

Elizabeth "Liz" (Ferrara) Ferlenda

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth "Liz" (Ferrara) Ferlenda

Elizabeth 'Liz' (Ferrara) Ferlenda

AUBURN - Elizabeth "Liz" (Ferrara) Ferlenda went to heaven on August 27, 2021.

She was the wife of Tom Ferlenda and mother to the late David Ferlenda, and Tricia Botindari and Christine Malone. She is also survived by a brother Joe Ferrara and a sister Cathy Behuniak. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Langham Funeral Home, LLC.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News