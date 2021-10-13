Elizabeth 'Liz' Ferrara Ferlenda

Our beautiful mother Elizabeth "Liz" Ferrara Ferlenda entered into her forever home on Aug. 27, 2021, the eternal resting place prepared for her by her loving Savior, Jesus Christ (John 14:1-4). Our mother was the first of our family to trust in Jesus as Savior, then our dad. Together our parents devoted themselves to guiding us in understanding and trusting in God's word. They shared no greater joy than watching their children and grandchildren grow.

Our mother worked by our father's side for many years at his State Farm Insurance Agency. Her later years were spent as a client advocate and then a board member of the Pregnancy Care Center, where she exhibited Christ's love, grace and compassion to women and families facing unplanned pregnancy.

Mom and dad traveled extensively together, and with friends, but our mother's most cherished moments were always our yearly family vacations in Ocean City, MD. Her grandchildren will always remember how Grandma tried to make things fun for them like the time she drew maps and buried treasures in the sand for them to find.

Our mom loved spending time with family, siblings and friends, eating, shopping, talking and our many gatherings at our parents home, where she made every occasion special, oh how we will miss her cooking and her attention to every little detail.

Among our mom's many gifts was her ability and willingness to listen. She was very giving of her time and of herself. Her Godly wisdom will be missed by many, she didn't tell you what you wanted to hear, she told you what you needed to hear. She was nurturing, charitable, kind, funny and always up for anything. Our mother was beautiful in oh so many ways.

"She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:26.

Our mother will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 54 years, Tom Ferlenda. No one knew her like he did, no one loved her like he did. Her daughters: Tricia Botindari (Dana) and Christine Malone (Tim) and her daughter in-law, Sue Ferlenda. Her grandchildren that she adored and was so proud of, Bill Bouley, Ryan Botindari, Mackenzie Malone Brooks, Brandon Malone, Jennifer Ferlenda, Hannah Malone and Emily Botindari. Her sister and best friend, Cathy Behuniak (John) and her brother, Joseph Ferrara (Debi). She will be missed dearly by the Ferrara and Ferlenda families, as well as many special friends.

In addition to the loss of her beloved son, David Ferlenda, she was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Doris Ferrara, her sister, Jeannine Politi and her brother, Sam Ferrara.

We are thankful for every moment she was our mom, our children's grandmother and our father's wife, we will cherish every memory.

Calling hours will be held at Auburn Alliance Church on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Auburn, NY

