Elizabeth M. Shetler

May 30, 1935 - April 20, 2023

PORT BYRON — Elizabeth M. Shetler, 87, of Port Byron, NY, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Ms Shetler was born in Syracuse, NY on May 30, 1935 to Elbert and Catherine (McLaughlin) Shetler.

She was employed as an accountant with Empire State Sugar in Montezuma, NY, Allied Van Line of Syracuse, NY, Crucible Steel Industries and ALCO of Auburn, NY.

Betty loved gardening and planting flowers. She loved doing crossword puzzles and word puzzles. Her nieces and nephews along with her great-nieces and nephews loved to go and visit and spend time with her. She would spend hours on the phone with her sisters and brothers. And spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Maureen Nielens; brothers: John, James Shetler; a sister-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Shetler; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister, Janice Woods and Kathleen Shetler-Globus.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.