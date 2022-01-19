Elizabeth Martellaro

April 27, 1933 - Jan. 16, 2022

AUBURN — Elizabeth Martellaro, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on April 27, 1933, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig Hannig.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Cindy (David) Church, Joseph (Patti) Martellaro, Diane (Mike) Gleason and Chris Martellaro, along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by all of her siblings.

Services will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.