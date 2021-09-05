Elizabeth (Royal) Patton

She attended primary and high schools in Millen and Cordele, GA. She was an accomplished pianist in high school and began her college education at Shorter College as a music major. She then transferred to the Georgia State College for Women at Milledgeville, GA where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature. She received a Peabody College fellowship in Nashville, TN (now part of Vanderbilt University) where she earned her Master's Degrees in Education and English. While at Peabody she met her future husband, Louis Patton, in 1957 and got married in 1958. They gave birth to their only child, John, in 1961.

She and Louis began teaching high school in Nashville. In 1965, they moved to Pearl River, NY and began teaching there. In 1967, when Louis received a post as an Economics Professor at Cayuga Community College, they moved to Skaneateles where Elizabeth got a position teaching English at the Skaneateles Central School. Over the years, she taught eighth through twelfth grades. During that time, she developed a creative writing curriculum and started a creative writing program for seniors. She taught there until her retirement in 1982. Following her retirement, she maintained contact with dozens of students and continued to teach, mentor and befriend these former students. In the last line of one of her poems, she wrote that one of her greatest desires was that someone might say, "She was the teacher who taught me to write". Later, Elizabeth taught creative writing classes at Cayuga Community College and English classes at the Auburn Correctional Facility in their higher education program. She was even asked by the inmates to be the speaker during their commencement.