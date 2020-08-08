× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Ruth Reed Sowles

March 9, 1924 — Aug. 5, 2020

CATO — Elizabeth Ruth Reed Sowles, 96, of Cato, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn. She was born in Savannah, NY on March 9, 1924, daughter of the late Edwin and Adah Judson Reed. She enjoyed gardening, was active with the Cato Senior Citizens and was a member of the Cato American Legion Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Reed; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Reed and brother-in-law, Russell Hadden.

Survived by her husband, Harry J. Sowles; daughter, Donna Sowles, of Weedsport and sister, Esther Hadden, of Savannah, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Burial will follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Wolcott. Social distancing and masks will be required. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to CIMVAC, 2496 W Main St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com

