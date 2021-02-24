Elizabeth Scott Boudreau

July 11, 1948 - Feb. 15, 2021

AUBURN — Elizabeth "Betsy" Scott Boudreau, 72, died on Feb. 15, 2021, in Auburn, NY, after a brief illness. Betsy was born on July 11, 1948, in Aurora, IL, the first child of Dr. Robert and Elizabeth (Davis) Boudreau, long-time residents of Skaneateles, NY.

Betsy spent her childhood in Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Towson, MD, and DeWitt, NY. She graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School in 1966 and Marymount Manhattan College in 1971. She received a Master's Degree in Art History from Villa Schifonia in Florence, Italy.

She worked in the art and antiques business in New York City, including employment with Hanns Weinberg at the Antique Porcelain Company of New York, Inc. and Philip Colleck at Philip Colleck Ltd. For many years, she assisted Hyde Park Antiques at the Winter Antique Show at the Park Avenue Armory. She specialized in 18th century French and English furniture and Continental porcelain. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of art and antiques through programs and lectures at Parsons School of Design, Syracuse University, and local events.