Ellen A. Luisi

She was born in Candor, NY, the daughter of the late John and Frances (Satterly) Perrine. Ellen graduated from Moravia High School, class of 1944, and received her Associate's Degree from Mesa Community College in Arizona, where she would live for more than 30 years. She would work as an aide helping children with special needs for many years before returning to Auburn.

In her early years, Ellen also worked for the family owned Luisi's Greenhouse and retired in 1977 from the Cayuga County Social Services Department after several years of employment. Ellen was an excellent baker and skilled seamstress, having sewed countless gowns and dresses for her family's most special occasions. Ellen was an avid reader and was extremely mechanically inclined. She had an uncanny knack for fixing anything broken, poorly designed or in disrepair. It was common in the Luisi home to find clocks, radios and even major appliances that Ellen had repaired or improved, uncommon for women of her day. Ellen possessed a sharp and joyful wit that could have rivaled Mark Twain or Oscar Wilde. What she cherished most however, were the many hours spent with her family and she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all of them.