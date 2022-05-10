Ellen W. Wells

Dec. 25, 1923 - May 6, 2022

OWEGO — Ellen W. Wells, 98, of Owego, NY, passed away on Friday May 6, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wesley Earl Wells; her son, Daniel Wesley Wells; her brothers, Thomas and Lillian Church, Kenneth and Linda Rosencrans; her granddaughter, Melissa Ellen Wells; and her grandson, Phillip Lee Kinard, Jr.

Ellen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James Edward and Susan Wells; her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene Ellen and Edward Forbes; her daughter-in-law, Mary (Lanier) Fowler; her grandchildren: Eileen and Marvin Drum, Lorie and Edward Alkema, Wendy Kinard, Loretta and Jeff Serago, Ellen Turner, Jason and Marcie Wells, Kimberly and Craig Merritt, Jesse and Denise Wells, Sara Forbes and Thomas Ymer, Carly Forbes and Patrick Harding; also her 21 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law: Edward and Ann Church, Harry Church and Marilyn Mattes; many nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Bo.

Ellen was born on Dec. 25, 1923 in Skaneateles, NY, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Sawtell) Church. She worked at Riverview Manor in Owego for many years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego, the Owego Golden Ages Senior Citizens and Tioga Center Senior Citizens.

Ellen was always a very easy listener, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was truly a selfless person and never put her happiness before anyone else.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Ellen's grandson-in-law, Rev. Craig Merritt officiating. The service will be livestreamed through Richards Funeral Home Facebook at www.facebook.com/Richards-Funeral-Home-665029710290903. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Those wishing may direct memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.