Eloise Miles Walsh

As life progresses, we begin to deteriorate. Eloise suffered from untreatable macular degeneration in one eye and glaucoma in the other which over time slowly but surely robbed most of her eyesight. Her hearing started to deteriorate many years ago which was not initially a problem as the new (at the time) miniature hearing aids had arrived. In fact she used to joke that if she found a conversation boring, she could just unobtrusively turn the volume down and still appear to be listening politely. Eventually she was pretty much deaf and the problem was not one that was amenable to treatment so her ability to communicate was severely hampered in her later years. She was still able to remain in her home though she lost her husband to Alzheimer's. By then, dementia was beginning to affect her though it is generally much harder for the person going through the process to appreciate what capabilities are being lost compared to an impartial observer. Inevitably, the sum of these handicaps became something that would not allow her to live alone and she moved to the Auburn Loretto Commons and spent her last three plus years there. She felt strongly that the level of help and care provided by the staff is and was unusually excellent, compared to what she had observed in other similar institutions over the years, when visiting friends and relatives that had made the transition sooner than she. One thing that struck this writer as quite unusual was seeing relatives of deceased residents stop by at the Commons making a point of coming up to the floor on which their friend or relative had lived just to say hello to the staff and some residents they met when they were regular visitors! It is no secret that many of us tend to shun long term care facilities as it slaps us in the face with the reminder that time is not infinite and you in many cases are looking at your future. To voluntarily return when duty does not require you to, is probably the best compliment that one could offer to the way Loretto is run.