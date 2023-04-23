Elsie Anthony

Jone 5, 1937 - April 20, 2023

UNION SPRINGS - Elsie Anthony, of Union Springs, passed away on April 20, 2023 at the Commons on St. Anthony after a long battle with CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) and Dementia. She was born in Auburn at the family home on June 5, 1937 to Harry and Rena (Lasher) Edmunds.

She was employed at McDonalds for several years until her retirement.

Elsie is survived by her children Susan (Ron) Anthony, Richard, Jr. (Kim) Anthony, Jackie (Rich) Harmon, Terry (Midge) Anthony, Sandy (Mark) Tratt, Brian (Wanda) Anthony, Randy (Kathy) Anthony, Jerry (Terri) Anthony, Todd (Tatum) Anthony, Owen (Tracy) Anthony; as well as several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Anthony; her children Bradley Anthony, Donna Kieffer, and Douglas Anthony; her brothers Harry and Harold Edmunds; a sister, Gladys Nye; and a special granddaughter, Valerie Spencer.

Elsie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff on the 5th floor of the Commons on St. Anthony for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Elsie. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to send a condolence to the family.