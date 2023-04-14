Emerson Keith Corwin

WEEDSPORT — Emerson Keith Corwin, 89, our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

A lifelong resident of Weedsport, he was born in the family farmhouse at the end of Denman Road, the eldest of five children. He attended Weedsport Central School and upon leaving school, enlisted in the Army National Guard based at Fort Drum, where he served for four years.

He worked at Barcraft Manufacturing where he met his first wife, Geraldine (Holderman) Corwin, the mother of his four children.

In 1958, he started work at GLF (later merged with Agway) in Weedsport as a truck driver and worked there for 30 years before retiring in 1988. Most recently he worked at ITT in Seneca Falls where he was a much loved and admired security guard who enjoyed being social and catering to the ladies.

Before his illness, he had loved fishing, hunting, traveling and Saturday night card games. He loved watching his son Curt tinker with cars and going to auctions with him. More recently he enjoyed a nice afternoon day sitting on his porch watching the wildlife and waving to passerbys.

As lifelong Yankees fan, he didn't miss a game. His cats were his biggest joy in his later years as well as teasing his wife. Emerson was a remarkable man having been the only human who taught a semi how to go from point A to B while he slept. He will be missed dearly and his passing will be felt by all who knew him.

Emerson is survived by his wife, Marian "Sue" Corwin; sons: Clark Corwin, of Tucson, AZ and Curt (Randa) Corwin, of Lansing, NY; daughters: Lisa Corwin, of Phoenix, AZ and Tammy Corwin, of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Keith Johnson, of Phoenix, AZ, Kimberly (Anthony McGraw) Johnson, of Peoria, AZ, Johnny Snyder, of Lansing, NY and Annie Corwin, of Lansing, NY; great-granddaughters: Kendra, Madisyn and Rylee; his stepchildren: Penny Silcox, Wendy Applebee and Cathy Laury; step-granddaughter, Lisa Coon as well and nine others; seven step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Bitsy. Emerson was preceded by his parents, Harold J. and Alice (Rice) Corwin, his siblings: Sarah (Kenneth) Allen, Mildred (Fred) Laury, John I. Corwin and Harold C. (Shirley) Corwin.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial will be on Monday morning April 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Donations in Emerson's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.