Emilie Margaret (VanPetten) Merritt

May 30, 1928 - Jan. 15, 2022

NAPLES, FL - Emilie Margaret (VanPetten) Merritt passed away peacefully January 15, 2022 in Naples, FL. She was born May 30, 1928 in Paintsville, KY to Oliver W. and Mary (Archer) VanPetten and grew up in Charleston, WV.

She graduated Stuart Hall in 1946 and Wells College in 1950 with a degree in Art History. It was at Wells that she met a student from Cornell, William C Merritt. They married in 1950 and had three sons, William, Robert and Daniel.

Emilie applied her education in arts with her painting and quilts and she was an art teacher in the Auburn schools.

She also had interests in sailing, golf, tennis and was a member of the Owasco Yacht Club and Owasco Country Club. Emilie and Bill became residents of Naples, FL in 1986, spending winters in the south and summers on the shore of Owasco Lake.

She was predeceased by her brothers Oliver and Albert VanPetten and by her husband William C Merritt.

Funeral services will be held this summer at the convenience of the family.

Contributions can be made to Fort Hill Cemetery, 19 Fort St., Auburn, NY 13021.