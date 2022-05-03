Emily Baran Kubarek

1927-2022

AUBURN — Emily Baran Kubarek, 95, of Auburn, died Sunday, May 1, 2022. Emily was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Martin and Julia (Kureczka) Piorun.

She retired from McQuay International. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church and a former member of the Rosary-Sodality.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Schmidt, of Silver Springs, MD; her son, Richard (Bobbie) Baran, of Weedsport; seven grandchildren: Kari, Beth and Michael Schmidt, Tim Baran, Connie Klock, Heidi Doty and Travis Baran; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Baran; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Baran, sons, Paul and Thomas Baran, her sister, Helen Jarvis, and brothers Frank, Adam and Stanley Piorun.

Funeral services are private, there are no calling hours. Contributions may be made in her memory to Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.