× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emily J. Campbell

WEEDSPORT — Emily J. Campbell, 71, of Weedsport, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Syracuse, Emily was the daughter of the late Leonard and Evelyn Andrews LaBrake. She was employed for many years at Evergreen Heights in Weedsport and enjoyed collecting black and white, cow patterned knick-knacks. Above all, she loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by two daughters: Tamara Chrisman (Adam), of Weedsport and Mary Thorpe (Rob), of Auburn; four brothers: William LaBrake (Glenda), of Ariz., Sid LaBrake (Sharon), of Pa., David LaBrake, of Va. and Philip LaBrake, of Syracuse; three grandchildren: Autumn, Joshua and Skyelit; two great-grandchildren: Dean and Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Contributions may be made in memory of Emily to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.