Emily M. Musillo Signorelli

June 7, 1922 — Sept. 7, 2020

AUBURN — Emily M. Musillo Signorelli, 98, the wife of the late Carmelo Signorelli, died Monday, Sept. 7 in Finger Lakes Center for Living. Emily was born June 7, 1922 in Seneca Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Musillo.

She attended Mynderse Academy, business school, was employed at The Big Store as a sales associate as well as a bookkeeper at Gould's Pumps. Emily was a talented seamstress, sewing school clothes and even making her daughters' wedding gowns. She had a tremendous memory, was a wonderful baker and an organized homemaker. Emily enjoyed traveling overseas with her late husband, but most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters: Tina Christopherson, of Auburn and Nancy Maine and her husband, Gregory, of Ariz.; three grandchildren: Brendan Maine, Hollyn Maine and Jason Christopherson. In addition to her husband and parents, Emily was predeceased by siblings: Lawrence, Sereno, Louis, Grace, Filomena and Mary.