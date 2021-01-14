Emma Finley

June 4, 1924 - Jan. 12, 2021

CAYUGA — Emma Finley, 96, of Rt. 90 Cayuga, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at the Cayuga Methodist Church, 6201 Center St. Cayuga with Rev. Kevin Grish officiating. Interment will be in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga. Kindly consider contributions to the church.

Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.

Born in Sugar Notch, Pa. the daughter of Emma and Emil Munson on June 4, 1924.

In 1947 she married Henry P. Finley. They were happily married for 71 years before his passing in 2018. In 1953 they moved to Rockaway, NJ where she was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. Emma and Henry moved to Cayuga in 1995. She was a member of the Cayuga Methodist Church.