Emmanuel J. Ferrara

AUBURN —Emmanuel J. Ferrara, “Manny”, 90, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Vincent and Rose D'Arma Ferrara. He was an East High School graduate and a graduate of Niagara University and obtained his Masters in psychology from Syracuse University. Emmanuel was a Navy veteran serving his country from 1952 to 1955.

He was the former director of the Cayuga Home For Children and later owned his own antique store, Lake Village Antiques, in Union Springs. Manny was an accomplished pianist and played at various venues around Central NY included among them Hotel Syracuse and Seward Mansion.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Ferrara and by several cousins. He was predeceased by his two sisters: Rose and Mary J. and by many cousins.

There are no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.