Emmett M. Doty

AUBURN — Emmett M. Doty, 88, of Auburn passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. He was born in Lodi, NY the son of the late George and Florence (Eva) Doty.

Emmett served our country honorably in the Army during the Korean War era. He retired from the Seneca Knitting Mill after many years of service. Emmett was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Kuhlmann) Doty; stepchildren, Mindy (Nate) Scott, William (Brittany) Kuhlmann, Tiffany (Mark) Lachenauer; grandchildren: Caira DelloStritto, Kelcey and Collin Scott; brother, Francis (Emily) Doty; sister-in-law, Leona Doty; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers George and Edward.

A private memorial service in Pettigrass Funeral Home will be held at the convenience of the family.