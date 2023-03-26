Eric E. Titus

ELMIRA - Eric E. Titus, 45, formerly of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Elmira, NY.

Eric is survived by his children Eric Titus, Jr. and Jerica Titus; his father, David Titus, Sr.; his brother, David Titus, Jr.; his sisters Amy Brooks and Tina Titus; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Catherine Titus, in 2017.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn NY.

