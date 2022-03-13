Eric J. Rice

July 6, 1979 - March 6, 2022

OWASCO - Eric J. Rice, 42 of Rockefeller Road, Owasco, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home. Born in Auburn, July 6, 1979 the son of Joyce and the late Francis Rice.

Eric was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1998. He was employed for many years at Connie's Tex Mex Restaurant in Auburn and enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, golfing and camping.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Anderson Bevier and her husband Robert of Owasco; brother Shawn Rice (Laura) of Aurelius; sister Rachel Stone (Greg) of VA; and nieces and nephews Alex, Emerson and Lucas.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service to be conducted Monday, March 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.