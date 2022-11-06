Eric Patrick 'Wilkie' Wilkinson

On Friday, October 28, 2022 Eric Patrick "Pat" Wilkinson, loving father and Grampy, passed away unexpectedly at age seventy seven. Born to Hannah and Eric Wilkinson, Pat graduated from Auburn High School and retired as an engineer for Auburn Technology (Bombardier).

An avid fisherman, and collector of flies, Pat most enjoyed the time spent with his daughter Erin fishing.

Having been a mechanic for many years, Pat collected model cars, watched Nascar, and attended many car shows. He delighted in talking "shop" with his son Jim and attending racing events.

He was an enthusiastic baker, providing baked goods and sweets to his friends and family whenever they stopped by. He had an infectious laugh and spoke fondly of his memories of golfing with his brother Jimmy.

Pat was an active member at the Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians, where he would often be found on Tuesdays. He was proud to be a member of the Sons of the American Legion and an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, honoring his late father, who served in WWII.

He is survived by two children, Erin (Katie) Wilkinson and Jim (Renee) Noto; two grandchildren, Keria Wilkinson and MaKenna (Ian Slothower) Noto; five step-grandchildren, Kasia and Aldon Ambuski, Sarah, Riley and Aiden Sullivan; two sisters, Maryanne (Larry) Charette, Theresa (Gary) Volk; two brothers, Jimmy (Glo) Wilkinson and Timmy Wilkinson; a brother-in-law, Leo "Mac" McMahon; many nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Phyllis Conte. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Hannah and Eric Wilkinson, a sister, Kathy McMahon, and his beloved grand-dog, Violet.

A Celebration of Life was held with his immediate family on November 4, 2022 at the Springside Inn.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.