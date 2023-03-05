Eric William Jetty

Eric William Jetty, 53, cherished son, brother and friend was called home to our Lord February 25, 2023.

Eric will be best remembered for his love, loyalty and his selflessness in times of need. He was highly intelligent, proficient in farming and construction, and talented in art and music. Eric was a free spirit who embraced life and was a true friend.

He is survived by his parents, William and Karen Jetty; grandmother, Marcella; and his dear friend and sister, Kristen (Jim); as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents, Carl and Nola Jetty and Harold Feeter, as well as his beloved fur-babies Melody, Rhythm and Stella. We are sure there was a joyous reunion at the Rainbow Bridge.

Eric will be missed beyond measure. Earth's loss is Heaven's gain.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn, followed by a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA or charity of your choice.