Erica C. Durfee (nee Pingert)

March 25, 1945 - Jan. 6, 2021

LOCKPORT — Erica C. Durfee (nee Pingert), of Lockport, died on Jan. 6, 2021 at home. Born in Bronxville on March 25, 1945, Erica was the daughter of the late Dr. Frederick P. and Flora Belle Pingert.

Erica was raised in Port Byron. She was a graduate of Port Byron Central Schools, Auburn Community College and Mount St. Mary College. Erica enjoyed studying the Bible and participating in many church activities. For many years, she was an active Hospice volunteer.

Her greatest enjoyments were her husband, Keith Durfee and two daughters, Mary Ellen Durfee and Laura Kelemen.

Erica's life with her husband of 52 years was filled with the adventure of living in Poughquag; Tokyo, Japan; Vestal; Midland, MI; Rochester Hills, MI, and Lockport.

Erica is survived by her husband; two daughters; an "adopted" daughter, Lorrie Alvarez; grandchildren, Carl and Kayla Kelemen; brother, Jesse Pingert; one nephew and two nieces. Her brother F. Paul Pingert predeceased her.

Erica's family and friends will all miss her hugs, sarcastic humor, and stubborn insistence on doing what is right.