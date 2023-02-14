Ernest Charles Harris

Jan. 22, 1940 - Feb. 7, 2023

Ernest Charles Harris passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2023 at the age of 83.

Ernest is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley of 46 years; and their two sons: Christopher (Courtney) and Jonathan (Kavita), all of whom were sources of immeasurable happiness and pride.

One of three sons, Ernest was born in New Haven, CT in 1940. He received his BA from Syracuse University, and his Master's from SUNY Cortland. From there, Ernest taught US History with distinction for over 20 years in Auburn, NY.

Ernest was a proud veteran, a devoted Red Sox fan, and fervent Syracuse sports supporter, but his true joy in life came from his family.

He was a proud grandfather to: Abigail, Jack, Niam, and Kaia, and his love for them was limitless.

Ernest was a lifelong learner with a curious nature, a hobbyist carpenter who was never short on projects, and a spirited conversationalist who was never at a loss of words.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his legacy as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, veteran, and teacher will live on.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to: Farmington Amvets Post 332, PO Box 25291, Farmington, NY 14425.